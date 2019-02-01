Mozambique Key Message Update, January 2019

Crop production in southern region anticpiated to be negatively affected by late start of season

Key Messages

Food assistance is improving outcomes to Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) in Mapai, Chicualacuala, Chigubo and Guijá districts of Gaza province. However, in other semi-arid areas of the southern and central regions food assistance is ongoing and reaching about 100,000 people but insufficient to change the phase classification. As a result, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist in these areas. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are present in Cabo Delgado. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are present throughout the rest country as households continue consuming own foods.

Tropical cyclone Desmond, a category 1 storm, made landfall on January 21 in Zambézia Province also affecting areas of Sofala and Manica provinces. The storm caused localized flooding, damaged infrastructure, and affected over 1,300 hectares of crops. Nearly 6,000 people were displaced from some peri-urban areas of Beira and Dondo city in Sofala and in parts of Chinde district in Zambézia. The National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) created transit centers to support displaced people with shelter, food, and water and sanitation.

In the southern and parts of the central regions, a dry spell and abnormally high temperatures in December wilted crops forcing many households with the ability to replant. The situation in parts of the south is being closely monitored as the season started over 40 days late. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MASA), 53 percent of planned area had been planted in the south in December, when at this time of the year it should be completed. In the central and northern regions, area planted in December was 51 and 53 percent of area planned, respectively.