01 Feb 2019

Mozambique Key Message Update, January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original

Crop production in southern region anticpiated to be negatively affected by late start of season

Key Messages

Food assistance is improving outcomes to Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) in Mapai, Chicualacuala, Chigubo and Guijá districts of Gaza province. However, in other semi-arid areas of the southern and central regions food assistance is ongoing and reaching about 100,000 people but insufficient to change the phase classification. As a result, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist in these areas. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are present in Cabo Delgado. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are present throughout the rest country as households continue consuming own foods.

Tropical cyclone Desmond, a category 1 storm, made landfall on January 21 in Zambézia Province also affecting areas of Sofala and Manica provinces. The storm caused localized flooding, damaged infrastructure, and affected over 1,300 hectares of crops. Nearly 6,000 people were displaced from some peri-urban areas of Beira and Dondo city in Sofala and in parts of Chinde district in Zambézia. The National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) created transit centers to support displaced people with shelter, food, and water and sanitation.

In the southern and parts of the central regions, a dry spell and abnormally high temperatures in December wilted crops forcing many households with the ability to replant. The situation in parts of the south is being closely monitored as the season started over 40 days late. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MASA), 53 percent of planned area had been planted in the south in December, when at this time of the year it should be completed. In the central and northern regions, area planted in December was 51 and 53 percent of area planned, respectively.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.