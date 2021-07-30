Mozambique Key Message Update: Humanitarian food assistance pipeline reductions expected in Cabo Delgado,

According to the IOM, around 24,000 IDPs were on the move between June 30 to July 20, with 59 percent of IDPs displaced at least twice and 66 percent reported living with host communities. Around 31 percent of the IDP movements originated from Palma. The largest arrivals of IDPs were recorded in Montepuez, Mueda, Pemba city, and Nangade. In late June, the IOM surveyed approximately 250 displaced households on Ibo Island, with 57 percent of households reporting not having an income source, 71 percent not having access to land, and 88 percent reporting a lack of food as a main concern. The continued displacement of IDPs is challenging the response capacity of local authorities and humanitarian partners. Due to limited resources, WFP is expected to provide the equivalent of half rations in food and vouchers to beneficiaries in Cabo Delgado for July and August. Overall, area-level Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to continue across conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased from around 30 daily cases on June 1 to 1,685 daily cases by July 29. On July 15, 2021, in response to the rapid rise in daily confirmed cases and deaths, the government extended the 30-day mitigation measures, including a 9 pm-4 am curfew in the greater Maputo area, provincial capitals, and large towns. Additional restrictions expected to impact poor urban household income-earning opportunities include commercial business operating hours of 9 am-4 pm Monday-Saturday, and reduced hours on Sundays and holidays; and limiting restaurant operating hours and take-aways and home delivery services from 6 am to 6 pm. The sale of alcoholic beverages from stalls remains prohibited, along with visiting beaches for leisure purposes. Poor urban households are likely using coping strategies indicative of Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3), such as relying on less preferred and less expensive foods, limiting meal portion sizes, and reducing the number of meals eaten in a day to minimize food consumption gaps.

As expected, staple food prices in June have continued to decline or remain stable. Maize grain prices decreased between 6 and 38 percent, except in Quelimane, where maize grain prices increased by 13 percent, driven by local supply and demand dynamics. Compared to last year and the five-year average, maize prices in June had a mixed trend. As typical, rice and maize meal prices were stable or decreased from May and had mixed trends compared to last year and the five-year average driven by local supply and demand dynamics. The recent unrest in South Africa had short-term impacts on the supply chain in markets with strong trade links to South Africa due to slowdowns along the main trade routes. The stricter COVID-19 control measures are likely to constrain poor urban household purchasing power further, increasing the number of urban households facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.