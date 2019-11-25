Mozambique Key Message Update: Humanitarian food assistance is mitigating Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in most areas, November 2019

Key Messages

In most southern and central drought and cyclone affected areas, Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes prevail as humanitarian food assistance continues to mitigate more severe outcomes. In southern Gaza province, humanitarian assistance is expected to mitigate previous Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes to Stressed ! (IPC Phase 2!). Where humanitarian assistance is accessible, it is broadly covering around 70 percent of households, although, some households are expected to still face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) as humanitarian assistance will not meet all of the needs. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist in parts of Zambézia, Tete and Cabo Delgado. The rest of the country is in Minimal (IPC Phase 1).

Seed assistance through CBT and in-kind is ongoing and expected to cover nearly 130,000 households in central and northern regions. Planting activities are ongoing in the south where November rainfall has generally begun but remains below average. Additional rainfall is required for planting and growing, particularly in the southern semiarid areas where drought conditions were more severe and rainfall has yet to be fully established. Planting has also begun in the central region as rainfall extends northwards and is expected to begin in the north in December.