Mozambique Kenneth Response: Education Cluster Fact Sheet (Update as of 26 August 2019) [EN/PT]

The Mozambique Education Cluster in Cyclone Kenneth response is comprised of 12 partners, including national and international NGOs, UN and Government agencies, currently operating in 11 districts across Cabo Delgado province. The Education Cluster works to ensure access to safe, equitable and quality education for children affected by the disaster in Mozambique, and works to strengthen the capacity of the education system to deliver a timely, coordinated and evidence based education response. Data shown in this factsheet is based and subject to partner's updates on 5W.