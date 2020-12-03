In Mozambique, Jordan's Princess Sarah Zeid supports WFP, Government efforts to break malnutrition's "vicious cycle"

MAPUTO – The World Food Programme’s (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Health and Nutrition, Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, reaffirmed the crucial role of gender equality in fighting malnutrition, as she wrapped up a week-long trip to Mozambique.

“Malnutrition is a vicious cycle,” Princess Sarah said, during a visit to a WFP-supported gender-sensitive stunting prevention programme in Sofala Province, funded by Austria’s development agency.

“A malnourished mother will likely give birth to a malnourished child,” she added, “thus, by improving adolescent girls and women’s health and nutrition, we are investing in many generations to come in Mozambique.”

Princess Sarah called for strong partnerships and collaboration to slash stubbornly high chronic malnutrition in Mozambique, which affects more than four in 10 people. Her visit to the country also included talks on key nutrition initiatives with high-level government, WFP and other United Nations officials.

“We are thrilled to have the continuous support of HRH Princess Sarah in our strides to overcome malnutrition,” said WFP Mozambique Country Director Antonella D’Aprile. “She also advocates for empowering women and young girls, since we know nutrition and gender equity go hand-in-hand.”

WFP supports the government’s efforts to achieve good health and nutrition for women, children and adolescent girls, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Princess Sarah attended health-awareness sessions in Sofala province, focusing on changing behavior in areas like infant and young child feeding, sanitation and hygiene that can affect child and maternal health.

“This programme is a prototype in understanding that nutrition is affected by so many aspects, including gender equality which is crucial to overcome malnutrition” she said.

