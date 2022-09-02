Mozambique - Joint UNHCR/WFP Assessment Mission (JAM) Maratane Refugee Settlement, 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

Mozambique is currently hosting 29,500 refugees and asylum seekers, predominately from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. About 34 percent of the refugees live in Maratane settlement in Nampula province. The large majority of them (86 percent) have been living in Maratane settlement for between 05 to 20 years, calling for long-term durable solutions.

The Government has pledged for a favourable environment towards local integration and – notwithstanding a number of reservations, grants to refugees relative freedom of movement and employment rights (see Box 1 - page 7).

The Instituto Nacional de Apoio aos Refugiados (INAR) and WFP have been assisting refugees with in-kind food assistance targeted based on household vulnerability. Additionally, the Livelihoods for Durable Solutions Programme (2016-2021) – jointly implemented by WFP, UNHCR, FAO and UN Habitat - has aimed to support self-reliance and local integration through a range of livelihood interventions that focus on market and value chain development and aim to lift refugee and host community households out of chronic poverty and food insecurity.

JAM 2021

Against the background of continuing efforts to increase self-reliance among the refugee population and the host community in and around Maratane settlement, coupled with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the objectives of the JAM 2021 are to:

• Collect updated information on refugees´ and host communities' capacities to meet their basic needs, their livelihood opportunities and challenges, and any related protection concerns, including the level of integration and social cohesion between the two groups;

• Understand the current food security and nutrition situation of the refugees and host community;

• Describe the vulnerability characteristics of refugee households in the camp and those in the host community to inform programmatic decision-making.

Findings and recommendations provide strategic directions for WFP´s and UNHCR´s programming and feed into the development of a joint targeting strategy and Joint Plan of Action for the two agencies.