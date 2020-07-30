Mozambique: IPC Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Analysis April - November 2020, Published in July 2020

MORE THAN 130,000 PEOPLE IN HIGH ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY IN 7 DISTRICTS OF MOZAM- BIQUE DURING THE LEAN SEASON

Overview

Between April and September 2020, 135,000 people (12% of the population analysed) face Crisis levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) in the 7 districts analysed in Tete and Cabo Delgado provinces. Between October and November 2020, it is estimated that the number of people facing high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) will increase to 285,000 people (26% of the population analysed) in the 7 districts analysed. From April to September 2020, the district of Ibo is in a situation of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and the rest of the districts are in a situation of Stress (IPC Phase 2). In the lean season, from October to November 2020, all the districts will likely move to IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), with the exception of Namuno and Maravia districts, which will remain in a Stressed situation (IPC Phase 2).

It is estimated that about 27,747 children aged 6-59 months need treatment for acute malnutrition in the 7 districts analysed between April 2020 and April 2021. Of these, 5,958 need treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition and 21,789 for Moderate Acute Malnutrition. Regarding the severity of the acute malnutrition situation, the situation may deteriorate in two districts (Mágoè and Mutarara) in the seven districts analysed during the April to September 2020 period, and are likely to move to the Alert situation (Phase 2 of IPC AMN). Two more districts (Ibo and Namuno) may move to the Serious situation (Phase 3 of IPC AMN), and the remaining districts, although the situation may deteriorate, may remain in the same phases: IPC AMN Phase 2 - Alert (Cahora-Bassa and Chiúta) and IPC AMN Phase 3 - Serious (Maravia).