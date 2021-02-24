Mozambique: IDP Protection Monitoring Overview (January 2021) - Chalane Response | Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda [EN/PT]

This report is based on IDP information collected by Protection Cluster monitors during January 2021 over several locations around Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda district. The assessment was done following Tropical Storm Chalane that hit areas heavily affected by Cyclone Idai (March 2019) and where some 90,000 IDPs still reside in resettlement sites. This assessment’s objective was to identify lingering protection challenges of Idai IDPs, how these challenges can be compounded by recurrent climatic events, such as Chalane as well as to identify possible obstacles for the attainment of durable solutions for IDPs in these locations. The size of sample population was chosen based on a 95% confidence level and 6% margin of error over the estimated total IDP population in the monitored area.