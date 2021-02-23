Mozambique: IDP Protection Monitoring Overview (August to December 2020) - Cabo Delgado | Chiure, Cidade De Pemba, Mecufi, Metuge and Montepuez

This report is based on a monitoring exercise prepared by the Cluster members and IDP information collected by UNHCR/CARE Protection monitors during August 2020 to December 2020 over several locations around Chiure, Cidade De Pemba, Mecufi, Metuge and Montepuez district. The size of sample population was chosen based on a 95% confidence level and 6% margin of error over the estimated total IDP population in the monitored area.