23 Sep 2019

Mozambique Idai Response: Education Cluster Fact Sheet (Update as of 26 August 2019) [EN/PT]

from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (548.89 KB)English version
Download PDF (555.06 KB)Portuguese version

The Mozambique Education Cluster for Cyclone Idai response is comprised of 34 partners, including national and international NGOs, UN and Government agencies currently operating in 20 districts across 4 provinces. The Education Cluster works to ensure access to safe, equitable and quality education for children affected by the disaster in Mozambique, and works to strengthen the capacity of the education system to deliver a timely, coordinated and evidence based education response. Data shown in this factsheet is based and subject to partner's updates on 5W.

