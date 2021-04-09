Mozambique Idai Response: Education Cluster Fact Sheet (as of 31 December, 2020)

Partner Presence in Cyclone Idai response

Manica: COSACA/Save The Children, Direcções Provinciais da Educação e Desenvolvimento Humano, GVC-We World, Save the Children, UNICEF, United Nations Human Settlement Programme, World Vision International; Sofala: Action Aid, Ajuda de Desenvolvimento de Povo para Povo, All Hands and Hearts Associaco, Anjos Terrestre, Association of Volunteers in International Service Foundation, COSACA/Save The Children, Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale, Zusammenarbeit, ESMABAMA, FH Association, Finn Church Aid, Fundação Fé e Cooperação, German Federal Agency for Technical Relief, GIZ, Good Neighbors, Grünhelme Helpcode (ex CCS Italia - Centro Cooperazione Sviluppo Onlus) IsraAID, Light For The World, Malteser International Mission Educate, Plan International, Save the Children, Terre des Hommes Italy, Tzu Chi Foundation, UNICEF, United Nations Human Settlement Programme, World Food Programme, World Vision International; Tete: Centro de Aprendizagem e Capacitacao da Sociedade Civil, UNICEF, World Food Programme