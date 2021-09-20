Mozambique Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021, Protection Cluster - Midyear Progress Report, January - July 2021

CONTEXT

The humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique is a Protection crisis. Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado, the least developed province in Mozambique, has increasingly been targeted by violent actions of non-State Armed Groups (NSAG), resulting in violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law, forced displacement and serious protection incidents against civilians. These violent actions rapidly expanded its geographic scope throughout 2020 and 2021 and became more sophisticated. This has also prompted a robust military response by the armed forces.

As a result, displacement has increased at unprecedented levels in Mozambique, with IDPs facing protection risks prior, during and after their flight. The limited and over-stretched protection services from both authorities and humanitarian partners to cater for the needs has compounded protection risks. Furthermore, since the 24 March, the situation in northern Mozambique worsened after a rapid escalation of violence and displacement because of attacks on the city of Palma by NSAG. To date, the conflict in northern Mozambique has left tens of thousands of people dead or injured, and forcibly displaced almost 800,000 people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia provinces.