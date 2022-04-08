Mozambique | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

Four out of five Mozambicans rely on agriculture to provide for themselves. The agricultural production of 4.6 million smallholder farmers accounts for 75 percent of the country’s total production, with 90 percent of all agricultural land cultivated by these smallholder farmers. Mozambique is grappling with food insecurity as conflict and climate shocks persist. Providing rural households with the means to reengage or continue their agricultural livelihood activities is key to the humanitarian response.