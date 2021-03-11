Mozambique | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The humanitarian crisis in Northern Mozambique has rapidly escalated, leaving an estimated 1.3 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection in 2021. The main shocks leading to the deteriorating humanitarian and food security situation are armed conflict, natural hazards and the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on economic activity in the region. These shocks have disrupted the agricultural livelihoods of vulnerable people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa and heightened food insecurity. Providing timely support along the seasonal calendar will help maximize gains and enhance production, benefiting communities most at need.