Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (September 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

At least 1.5 million people in northern Mozambique need life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 as a result of the continued impact of armed conflict, violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado Province. The armed conflict has heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with families forced to abandon their homes and fields; erratic rainfall in some parts of the region has compounded crop losses.

Humanitarian needs are concentrated in the districts hardest hit by the conflict — Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga — as well as those that host the highest number of displaced people, Chiure, Metuge, Montepuez, Mueda, Nangade and Pemba. In the districts of Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga some 5,912 people returned to their districts of origin.

In 2022, the humanitarian response in northern Mozambique targets 1.2 million people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) seeks US$388.5M to deliver life-saving, life-sustaining assistance and protection to 1.2 million people across the three provinces.

At the end of September, the HRP is 53 per cent funded having received $207.5 million. Funding imbalances among clusters persist with two clusters - Health and Food Security and Livelihoodshaving received just above 50 per cent of their requirements while the Camp Coordination and Camp Management and Education clusters remained severely underfunded. Achievements against set targets by the clusters range between 27 per cent (Shelter and NFIs) to 114 per cent (Food Security and Livelihoods).