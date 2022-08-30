Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (July 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

At least 1.5 million people in northern Mozambique need life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 as a result of the continued impact of armed conflict, violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado Province. The armed conflict has heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with families forced to abandon their homes and fields; erratic rainfall in some parts of the region has compounded crop losses.

Humanitarian needs are concentrated in the districts hardest hit by the conflict — Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga — as well as those that host the highest number of displaced people, namely Chiure, Metuge, Montepuez, Mueda, Nangade and Pemba.

In 2022, the humanitarian response in northern Mozambique targets 1.2 million people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) seeks US$388.5M to deliver life-saving, and life-sustaining assistance and protection to 1.2 million people in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces.

At the end of July, the HRP is 43 per cent funded having received $165.2 million. Funding imbalances among clusters persist with two clusters reporting zero per cent funding (Camp Coordination and Camp Management and Refugee Response). At mid-year, the Food Security and Logistics Clusters had received more than fifty per cent of its requirements. Generally, funding levels have improved across all clusters.