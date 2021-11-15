Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - September 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Attacks and clashes continued to drive displacement and humanitarian and protection needs in Cabo Delgado in September 2021, particularly affecting the north-eastern districts of the Province. While the number of people on the move decreased in the first week of September, it later increased, reaching nearly 4,500 people in the last week of the month, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). By the end of September, around 745,000 people—half of them children—were estimated to be internally displaced in northern Mozambique, including 642,404 in Cabo Delgado, 99,448 in Nampula, and 1,221 in Niassa.

Humanitarians expanded their life-saving and life-sustaining responses in September, reaching people in several locations that had seen little to no assistance in recent months, including in parts of Palma District. Humanitarians were able to carry-out the first inter-agency needs assessment in Palma since March 2021 on 14 September. This was followed by the delivery of life-saving humanitarian kits—which included hygiene items, shelter materials and food—one week later.

The number of humanitarian partners responding to the crisis grew again in September, with three additional international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) reporting on their activities. There was a more than 40 per cent increase in humanitarian organizations responding to the Cabo Delgado crisis from January (47) to September (66) 2021.

More than 1.23 million people were assisted in northern Mozambique from January to September 2021. This exceeds the 1.1 million people targeted under the Humanitarian Response Plan, as both humanitarian needs and access to people impacted by the conflict increased over the year. More than 957,300 people—52 per cent of them women—received regular food assistance, although WFP continued distributing half rations due to underfunding. More than 528,000 people were reached with health services, with the number of women receiving contraceptives increasing from 63,300 in August to 70,900 in September. Nearly 364,000 people were provided with life-saving shelter and/or non-food items by the end of September, up from 341,000 in August.

Activities to prevent gender-based violence and assist survivors have reached over 176,000 people, including over 78,000 men engaged in awareness and behavioural change programmes. In addition, over 46,700 children have been assisted through sustained and structured psychosocial support and protection programmes. Meanwhile, in preparation for a possible cholera outbreak during the rainy season (October-March), partners increased community engagement and awareness raising, while the number of people assisted with clean water and sanitation rose from 244,200 in August to 288,400 in September.

Underfunding, however, continued to pose significant challenges for humanitarian action on northern Mozambique. Just over half of the US$254 million requested had been received by humanitarian organizations by the end of September. Despite an increase in funding recorded from August ($95.3 million) to September ($137 million), there was a more than $93.1 million gap in funding, with humanitarian organizations reporting serious operational constraints and low levels of emergency stocks in different sectors.