Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - October 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Thousands of people were on the move in Cabo Delgado every week in October, either fleeing violence or trying to return to their places of origin, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Displacements peaked around the last week of the month, when around 3,600 people were on the move across the Province, mostly in Nangade—where an attack was reported—and Mueda districts. Some returns were also reported in October, mainly from Montepuez to Muidumbe and Mueda; and within Nangade. Separately, allegations of violations against civilians—including reported kidnappings and killings by suspected members of non-state armed groups, and looting and/or destruction of civilian property by Government forces and pro-government militias, as well as alleged detentions of people trying to reach different areas of Cabo Delgado or transporting goods to markets in the province’s northern-most districts—emerged in October, according to Cabo Ligado.

More than 1.25 million people received humanitarian assistance and protection services in northern Mozambique from January to October 2021. Close to 530,000 people were reached with health services, and the number of women receiving contraceptives grew again, increasing from more than 70,900 in July to 80,900 in October. Emergency shelter and non-food items distributions expanded to hard-to-reach areas—including in parts of Mocimboa da Praia and Palma Districts—with more than 388,800 people receiving life-saving shelter and critical household items across Cabo Delgado by the end of October, up from 363,700 at the end of September. The number of people assisted to access appropriate sanitation facilities nearly doubled from September (65,700) to October (117,600), while the number of people provided with access to sufficient clean water grew from 264,900 to 278,900. More than 119,700 people were referred to protection services, while activities to prevent gender-based violence and assist survivors reached more than 177,000 people, including some 79,000 men engaged in awareness and behavioural change programmes. By the end of October, 67 humanitarian organizations were responding to the crisis in northern Mozambique, including 21 national non-governmental organizations.

Just over half (56 per cent) of the US$254 million requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for northern Mozambique had been received by humanitarian organizations by the end of October. Despite a steep increase in financial support recorded from June (US$38.5 million) to October (US$141.5 million), the funding shortfalls continued to pose serious operational challenges. In October, food assistance was delivered to just 28,000 people due to the continued under-funding of the response, which forced the World Food Programme (WFP) to stretch food assistance distributed to 925,000 people in September to cover two months (September and October), amounting to a ration equivalent to only 39 per cent of people’s daily required kilocalories.