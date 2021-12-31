Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - November 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

In November, conflict increased in northern Mozambique—with the highest number of attacks recorded since July 2021—and displaced more than 20,500 people, of whom 51 per cent were children, 28 per cent women, and 4 per cent people with vulnerabilities, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). For the first time since the conflict began, violent incidents targeted Niassa Province at the end of November, reportedly displacing more than 3,500 people, according to local authorities, with exact numbers still being verified. At the same time, hundreds of people attempted to return to their areas of origin in Cabo Delgado Province during the month, including from Montepuez and Mueda districts to Palma sede. Overall, nearly 734,000 people were estimated to be internally displaced in northern Mozambique by the end of November 2021—including 663,276 people in Cabo Delgado, 68,951 in Nampula, and 1,604 in Niassa—according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Baseline Assessment Round 14. This represents a decrease of some 9,000 from the last Baseline Assessment Round 13, which was conducted in September 2021, although the number of displaced people living in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa increased by 3.2 per cent (20,872) and 31.4 per cent (383) respectively.

Some 1.24 million people receiving lifesaving and life-sustaining assistance, delivered by 69 humanitarian partners, in northern Mozambique from January to November 2021. More than 813,500 people received food assistance in November as part of the half ration strategy which continued to be implemented due to funding shortfalls. Close to 530,000 people were reached with health services, including 5,800 women assisted by skilled birth attendants during labour. An additional 25,000 people received emergency shelter and non-food items in November, increasing the cumulative number of people reached with shelter and NFIs in 2021 to 413,790. Some 308,600 people were provided with access to adequate clean water by the end of November (an increase of more than 29,700 from October) and 124,700 were assisted to access appropriate sanitation facilities (up from 117,600 at the end of October). There was a more than 80 per cent rise in the number of children assisted to access education, with 262,600 reached by the end of November, up from 145,000 in August. By the end of November, more than 123,600 people had been successfully referred to protection services, 46,307 children had received psychological support and other child protection assistance, and activities to prevent gender-based violence and assist survivors reached more than 181,303 people, including close to 80,000 men.

Just over half (56 per cent) of the US$254 million requested under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan had been received by humanitarian organizations by the end of November 2021, leaving a US$112 million funding gap. As a result, in addition to access constraints and instability, funding shortfalls continued to pose serious operational challenges to humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis, as highlighted by food security partners having to continue to distribute only half rations, despite northern Mozambique entering its annual lean season.