Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - June 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

During June, attacks and clashes between non-state armed actors and security forces in Cabo Delgado Province -particularly in Macomia and Palma Districts- forced thousands of people to flee for their protection. About 25,000 people fled conflict-affected areas in Palma in June, bringing the total number of people who have left the district since March to nearly 90,000. Nearly 1,300 Mozambican asylum seekers were forcibly returned from Tanzania in June, raising the total number of people refouled to Mozambique in 2021 to nearly 10,000.

The armed conflict has heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with families forced to abandon their homes and fields and erratic rainfall compounding crop losses, according to the latest IPC analysis. In the three northern provinces, more than 900,000 people are severely food insecure, while a recent analysis highlighted the impact of the crisis on displaced people and host communities. More than 228,000 people who are either displaced (128,000) or hosting displaced people (101,000) in their households in seven southern districts of Cabo Delgado are projected to face severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between April and September 2021. The analysis covered internally displaced people in five districts—Metuge, Ancuabe, Chiúre, Namuno and Balama— and households hosting internally displaced people in seven districts—Pemba City, Montepuez, Metuge, Ancuabe, Chiúre, Namuno and Balama.

Humanitarian organizations continued to ramp-up their response, providing vital assistance and protection to around 912,700 people in northern Mozambique in the first half of 2021. By the end of June: at least 739,000 people had received food assistance; almost 301,000 were assisted to access health services; more than 151,000 gained access to safe water; about 150,500 received emergency shelter and/or critical household items; and nearly 142,000 were reached with gender-based violence prevention activities. Inter-agency teams of aid workers also undertook coordinated rapid needs assessment missions to Ibo and Matemo islands in Ibo District, and rapid response missions to Mueda, Negomano and Ngapa in Mueda District, in June.

Insecurity during the month hampered the response in Palma and Macomia districts. However, humanitarians were able to assist displaced people in the areas where they arrived.

The number of organizations and aid workers responding to the crisis in Cabo Delgado had increased significantly by the mid-year point. By the end of June, there were now more than 800 aid workers delivering assistance and protection across Cabo Delgado province (up from just over 300 in October 2020) and at least 59 humanitarian organizations responding (up from 47 in January 2021). Of the 59 organizations undertaking humanitarian action, 52 per cent (30) were international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), 36 per cent (21) national NGOs, and 14 per cent (8) United Nations entities.

However, the humanitarian response was increasingly challenged by under-funding. By the end of the month, humanitarians had received only US$38.5 million—about 15 per cent—of the $254 million required to provide life-saving assistance and protection in the three northern provinces (Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa)