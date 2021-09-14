Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - July 2021) [EN/PT]

SITUATION UPDATE

In July 2021, people in Cabo Delgado continued to flee their homes, primarily due to violence and/or fear of violence. Thousands of people were on the move throughout the province each week, with the peak being more than 9,200 people from 27 July to 3 August, following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. Between January and July 2021, more than 10,000 Mozambicans were refouled from Tanzania. However, the number of people forcibly returned appears to have decreased in July due to security reinforcement by Tanzanian authorities, according to UNHCR, which is likely to have prevented people from fleeing across the border. A Joint Communiqué by the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR), the Special Rapporteur on refugees, asylum-seekers, migrants in Africa, Ms. Maya Sahli Fadel, and UNHCR issued on 15 July appealed for those fleeing the conflict in Cabo Delgado to have access to territory and asylum.

The conflict continued to hamper people’s ability to access livelihoods and sustenance. An IOM survey of approximately 250 displaced households on Ibo Island in late-June found that 57 per cent of households reported not having an income source, 71 per cent reported not having access to land, and 88 per cent reported a lack of food as a main concern.

Humanitarian actors continued to expand their response, with more than 1.1 million people in northern Mozambique assisted from January to July 2021. Around 861,000 people received food assistance; some 526,000 people were assisted to access health services, including more than 514,600 children vaccinated against measles; more than 204,000 were assisted to access adequate sanitation facilities and clean water; about 211,300 received emergency shelter and/or non- food items; and nearly 155,000 were reached with gender-based violence prevention activities by the end of July. There were no inter-agency missions during the month, with a planned mission to Nangade District having to be postponed due to insecurity.

The number of humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis in northern Mozambique increased in July. Some 62 partners were responding to the crisis in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces in July, up from 59 in June, reflecting an increase in 3 international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) who joined the response.

However, under-funding caused serious challenges for life-saving operations.

Although US$86.3 million had been received for life-saving assistance and protection in northern Mozambique by the end of July—a significant increase from the $38.5 million received by the end of June—multiple humanitarian sectors reported that they did not have adequate resources to respond at scale. More than $167 million is still required for the humanitarian response in 2021.