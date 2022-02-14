Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - December 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

In December, the deterioration of the security situation in Cabo Delgado, especially in the districts of Macomia and Nangade, resulted in the displacement of 5,000 people, half of whom were displaced for the third time. According to the IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) 44 per cent of displaced people were children, 31 per cent were women, and five per cent were people with vulnerabilities. Furthermore, more than 3,700 newly displaced individuals were registered in Niassa province where violent attacks in Nauluala and surrounding localities forced people, including women and children, to flee towards the town of Mecula.

Despite ongoing challenges, humanitarian organizations continued to scale up the response, expanding to hard-to-reach areas like Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga. In total, 75 humanitarian organizations, including 27 national NGOs, responded to the crisis in the month of December, an increase of more than 66 per cent from January 2021. As a result, since the beginning of the year, some 1.28 million people were assisted in northern Mozambique in meeting their most urgent needs such as food, NFIs, shelter, and WASH.

In the course of 2021, a total of 957,300 people received food assistance and more than 530,000 people were reached with health services. In the month of December alone the number of women receiving contraceptives rose from 60,802 in July to 86,562. Access to clean water and sanitation facilities was provided to more than 400,000 people, basic shelter and NFIs distribution reached 467,730 people, and 262,600 students received assistance to access education. In the month of December, some 50,000 children participated in child protection programmes while activities to prevent gender-based violence and assist survivors reached some 185,000 people, including more than 80,000 men.

By the end of 2021, 56 per cent of the US$254 million requested had been received by humanitarian organizations, leaving a $112 million funding gap.

As a result, in addition to access constraints and increasing instability, funding shortfall in December continued to pose serious operational challenges to the humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis amidst growing humanitarian needs