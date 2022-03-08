Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January 2021 - January 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

In January, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province remained highly unstable, particularly in the districts of Macomia, Nangade, and Meluco, resulting in the displacement of 12,876 people. According to the IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), 54 per cent were children, 24 per cent were women, and 5 per cent were people with vulnerabilities. By the end of January, the total number of people displaced due to conflict stood at 374,000 people.

There were no significant changes in the level of access and presence of humanitarian organisations in areas affected by the conflict. In total, 75 humanitarian organizations, including 27 national NGOs, responded to the crisis in the month of January, an increase of more than 66 per cent from January 2021. As a result, since the beginning of the year, some 1.29 million people were assisted in northern Mozambique in meeting their most urgent needs, including food, NFIs, shelter, and WASH.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, a total of 957,300 people received food assistance and more than 530,000 people were reached with health services. In January, WFP resumed the distribution of full humanitarian food assistance to displaced people and host communities in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa provinces. Distributions of full rations are expected to last until March, which will KEY FIGURES cover the most critical months of the year during the first quarter, resulting from the overlapping of the cyclonic season and the peak of the lean season.

Two climatic shocks affected Northern Mozambique in the month of January as tropical storm Ana and tropical depression Dumako made landfall causing widespread damage and loss. Tropical storm Ana affected over 185,000 people and 126,265 hectares of land in the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Sofala and Manica. A total of 2,200 families were displaced by the storm to Malawi and are currently in need of urgent assistance. Tropical depression Dumako impacted a total of 23,733 people -including 14 casualties - flooded more than 2,200 houses and damaged 918km of roads. Following tropical depression Dumako, authorities evacuated 290 people while 496 people remain displaced.

By the end of January 2022, 65 per cent of the US$254 million requested against the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mozambique had been received by humanitarian organizations, leaving a $88 million funding gap. As the 2022 HNO and HRP for Mozambique are currently being finalised and expected to be launched in March, the next dashboard will report the consolidated achievements made by humanitarian organizations for the months of January and February 2022 against the 2022 HRP.