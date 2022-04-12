Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January 2021 - February 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

In the month of February, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province remained volatile. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) recorded 34 violent events in Cabo Delgado province in February, resulting in 77 reported fatalities. Nangade district, where insurgents repeatedly carried out attacks on civilians and clashed with Nangade local militias, reported the highest number of fatalities. Other events took place in Macomia, Ibo, Palma, Melaleuca, Mueda, Ancuabe, and Pemba districts in Cabo Delgado.

Data collection from IOM-DTM teams estimated the presence of 784,319 IDPs across displacement sites and host communities in 208 localities. DTM observed an overall net increase of 49,100 displaced individuals compared to the previous round of baseline assessment (November 2021). In terms of demographics, children remain the main age and sex group, representing 49 per cent of the overall IDP population, while women represent 28 per cent and men 23 per cent. On average, the top five priority needs reported for IDPs living in host communities and displacement site settings include food, shelter, financial support, access to documents and livelihoods.

There were no significant changes in the level of access and presence of humanitarian organisations in areas affected by the conflict. In total, 75 humanitarian organizations, including 27 national NGOs, responded to the crisis in the month of February.

As a result, some 1.3 million people were assisted in northern Mozambique in meeting their most urgent needs, including food, NFIs, shelter, and WASH. Between January 2021 and February 2022, a total of 957,300 people received food assistance and more than 536,000 people were reached with health services. Achievements continued to be reported against the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) targets as the 2022 HRP is being finalized.

By the end of February 2022, 76 per cent of the US$254 million requested against the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mozambique had been received by humanitarian organizations, leaving a $60 million funding gap.