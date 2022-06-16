Mozambique: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (April 2022)

At least 1.5 million people in northern Mozambique will need life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 as a result of the continued impact of armed conflict, violence and insecurity in Cabo Delgado Province. The armed conflict has heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with families forced to abandon their homes and fields; erratic rainfall in some parts of the region has compounded crop losses. Humanitarian needs are concentrated in the districts hardest hit by the conflict — Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga — as well as those that host the highest number of displaced people, namely Metuge, Montepuez, Mueda, Nangade and Pemba. In 2022, the humanitarian response in northern Mozambique will target 1.2 million people in the most urgent need of assistance and protection in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa.

The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) seeks U$388.5M to deliver life-saving, and life-sustaining assistance and protection to 1.1 million people in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa and provinces. Apart from conflict in the northern region, communities in Mozambique have also been suffering from the impact of a number of natural disaster recorded in early 2022, including tropical storms and tropical cyclones. Tropical Cyclone Gombe was the 3rd cyclone in Mozambique in the space of three months. It hit the country on 11 March as Category 3 cyclone in the wake of two extreme weather events (Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Depression Dumako) which had struck six weeks prior affecting 200,000 people. Tropical Cyclone Gombe left a trail of damage and devastation on its path. The cyclone affected 736,000 people and displaced some 23,000 people causing extensive damage to infrastructure. While the Government's preparedness and response efforts played a critical role in preventing further loss of lives and quickly responding to the unfolding needs of the displaced people who had lost everything, the rising humanitarian needs outstripped the capacity of humanitarian organizations to respond. The Gombe Emergency Response Plan (ERP) seeks U$48.07M to deliver life-saving, and life-sustaining assistance and protection to 387K people in Nampula, Sofala and Zambezia provinces in the period April to September 2022.