Mozambique Health Cluster Bulletin #8 (June 2019)

FHI360, in collaboration with Sofala Provincial Health Directorate (DPS) and with funding from USAID/OFDA, will rehabilitate 16 health centers in Buzi, Dondo,

Muanza and Nhamatanda districts.

Medicos del Mundo is currently supporting treatment of 45 suspected Pellagra cases in Ndedja community in Nhamatanda.

Malaria cases continue to rise in Sofala, with a cumulative 59,173 malaria cases reported as of 16th June, up from a cumulative 41,205 cases in the previous week ending 9th June. Reporting from other provinces indicates that current cases are within historical levels.

WHO completed trainings on Inpatient Therapeutic Care for 36 hospital staff from Beira, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda Districts in Sofala Province. UNICEF also donated Early Childhood Development kits as part of support for children on treatment.

Situation update

The health sector was severely affected by the passage of cyclone Idai, particularly in the area of health infrastructure where 94 health units suffered varying degrees of damage. Out of these, four were completely destroyed and 90 were partially damaged. Equipment, furniture, essential medicine and medical supplies were also destroyed. There is limited access to essential health care services at resettlement sites where families are currently being relocated.

No cholera cases have been reported since 30 May. The last case was reported in Nhamatanda district. A cumulative 6,768 cases and 8 deaths (Case Fatality Rate-0.1%) have been reported since the outbreak was declared on 27 March 2019.

Although the malaria burden remains high in cyclone-affected areas, it has not surpassed historical trends. As of 16th June and since 27th March, a cumulative 59,173 malaria cases had been reported in Sofala province.

Concerns persist regarding the likelihood of increased food insecurity and protection risks. All communities in Manica and 80 percent in Sofala province have reported harvesting less than half of their maize crop due to the cyclone 1 . The resulting displacement has increased protection risks, particularly for women and girls reportedly being forced into sex for money, exposing them to heightened risks of sexually transmitted diseases.