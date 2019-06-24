24 Jun 2019

Mozambique Health Cluster Bulletin #8 (June 2019)

Report
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (929.53 KB)

Highlights

  • No Cholera cases have been reported since 30th May 2019. A cumulative 6,768 cases and 8 deaths have been reported since the outbreak was declared on 27 March 2019.

  • FHI360, in collaboration with Sofala Provincial Health Directorate (DPS) and with funding from USAID/OFDA, will rehabilitate 16 health centers in Buzi, Dondo,
    Muanza and Nhamatanda districts.

  • Medicos del Mundo is currently supporting treatment of 45 suspected Pellagra cases in Ndedja community in Nhamatanda.

  • Malaria cases continue to rise in Sofala, with a cumulative 59,173 malaria cases reported as of 16th June, up from a cumulative 41,205 cases in the previous week ending 9th June. Reporting from other provinces indicates that current cases are within historical levels.

  • WHO completed trainings on Inpatient Therapeutic Care for 36 hospital staff from Beira, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda Districts in Sofala Province. UNICEF also donated Early Childhood Development kits as part of support for children on treatment.

Situation update

The health sector was severely affected by the passage of cyclone Idai, particularly in the area of health infrastructure where 94 health units suffered varying degrees of damage. Out of these, four were completely destroyed and 90 were partially damaged. Equipment, furniture, essential medicine and medical supplies were also destroyed. There is limited access to essential health care services at resettlement sites where families are currently being relocated.

No cholera cases have been reported since 30 May. The last case was reported in Nhamatanda district. A cumulative 6,768 cases and 8 deaths (Case Fatality Rate-0.1%) have been reported since the outbreak was declared on 27 March 2019.

Although the malaria burden remains high in cyclone-affected areas, it has not surpassed historical trends. As of 16th June and since 27th March, a cumulative 59,173 malaria cases had been reported in Sofala province.

Concerns persist regarding the likelihood of increased food insecurity and protection risks. All communities in Manica and 80 percent in Sofala province have reported harvesting less than half of their maize crop due to the cyclone 1 . The resulting displacement has increased protection risks, particularly for women and girls reportedly being forced into sex for money, exposing them to heightened risks of sexually transmitted diseases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.