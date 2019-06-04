04 Jun 2019

Mozambique Health Cluster Bulletin #7 (May 2019)

Report
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

  • The six-day long post-cyclone Idai “emergency health week” ended with over 420,000 children vaccinated against polio, over 383,000 vaccinated against measles while over 425,000 received vitamin A supplementation*.

  • There are three remaining Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) operating with approved exit plans, 2 in Beira and 1 in Nhamatanda district.

  • The Sofala DPS led rapid assessments to assess availability of essential health services in resettlement areas in Buzi, Nhamatanda, Chibabava and Dondo districts. Preliminary results on link below: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/mozambique/assessmen...

  • The burden of malaria cases in Sofala province remains high, with a cumulative 41,205 malaria cases reported as of 27th May, up from a cumulative 38,225 cases in the previous week ending 19th May.

  • Reported cholera cases remain low across all four affected districts of Sofala Province. During epi week 21, four new suspected cholera cases were reported in Nhamatanda district.

  • Reproductive Health kits (196), to benefit 32,000 people were delivered to District Health Offices in Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi districts.

Situation update

The health sector was severely affected by the passage of cyclone Idai, particularly in the area of health infrastructure where 94 health units suffered varying degrees of damage. Out of these, four were completely destroyed and 90 were damaged. Equipment, furniture, essential medicines and medical supplies were also destroyed. There is limited access to essential health care services at permanent resettlement sites, where families are currently being relocated. The number of displaced people seeking shelter in temporary accommodation sites in Sofala decreased to 2,858 people (943 families) as of 3 rd June. There are now four accommodation centres in Sofala Province.

Reported cholera cases remain low across all four affected districts of Sofala province. Four new cholera cases were reported during week 21. Since the outbreak began in March, a cumulative 6,766 cases and 8 deaths (case fatality rate:

0.1%) have been reported1 . Although the malaria burden remains high in cyclone-affected areas, it has not surpassed historical levels. As at 27th May, a cumulative 41,205 malaria cases had been reported. Most cases are being reported from Nhamatanda District. However, analysis of the malaria trend at health facility level revealed a significant increase (150-200%) from certain health facilities.

Concerns persist regarding the likelihood of increased food insecurity and protection risks. All communities in Manica and 80 percent in Sofala province have reported harvesting less than half of their maize crop due to the cyclone. The resulting displacement has increased protection risks, particularly for women and girls reportedly being forced into sex for money, exposing them to heightened risks of sexually transmitted diseases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.