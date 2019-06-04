Mozambique Health Cluster Bulletin #7 (May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

The six-day long post-cyclone Idai “emergency health week” ended with over 420,000 children vaccinated against polio, over 383,000 vaccinated against measles while over 425,000 received vitamin A supplementation*.

There are three remaining Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) operating with approved exit plans, 2 in Beira and 1 in Nhamatanda district.

The Sofala DPS led rapid assessments to assess availability of essential health services in resettlement areas in Buzi, Nhamatanda, Chibabava and Dondo districts. Preliminary results on link below: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/mozambique/assessmen...

The burden of malaria cases in Sofala province remains high, with a cumulative 41,205 malaria cases reported as of 27th May, up from a cumulative 38,225 cases in the previous week ending 19th May.

Reported cholera cases remain low across all four affected districts of Sofala Province. During epi week 21, four new suspected cholera cases were reported in Nhamatanda district.

Reproductive Health kits (196), to benefit 32,000 people were delivered to District Health Offices in Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi districts.

Situation update

The health sector was severely affected by the passage of cyclone Idai, particularly in the area of health infrastructure where 94 health units suffered varying degrees of damage. Out of these, four were completely destroyed and 90 were damaged. Equipment, furniture, essential medicines and medical supplies were also destroyed. There is limited access to essential health care services at permanent resettlement sites, where families are currently being relocated. The number of displaced people seeking shelter in temporary accommodation sites in Sofala decreased to 2,858 people (943 families) as of 3 rd June. There are now four accommodation centres in Sofala Province.

Reported cholera cases remain low across all four affected districts of Sofala province. Four new cholera cases were reported during week 21. Since the outbreak began in March, a cumulative 6,766 cases and 8 deaths (case fatality rate:

0.1%) have been reported1 . Although the malaria burden remains high in cyclone-affected areas, it has not surpassed historical levels. As at 27th May, a cumulative 41,205 malaria cases had been reported. Most cases are being reported from Nhamatanda District. However, analysis of the malaria trend at health facility level revealed a significant increase (150-200%) from certain health facilities.

Concerns persist regarding the likelihood of increased food insecurity and protection risks. All communities in Manica and 80 percent in Sofala province have reported harvesting less than half of their maize crop due to the cyclone. The resulting displacement has increased protection risks, particularly for women and girls reportedly being forced into sex for money, exposing them to heightened risks of sexually transmitted diseases.