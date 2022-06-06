Mozambique Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Incidents Trends Analysis - Cabo Delgado | July – December 2021

Introduction:

Widespread violence and armed conflict in Cabo Delgado have displaced over 735,000 people since October 2017, the majority across various districts in the province. The security situation remains unstable, especially in hard-to-reach locations. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are mostly concentrated in the southern districts, in both host community locations as well as in IDP sites. In this context risks of multiple forms of GBV have been identified, with women and girls being the most at risk. IDP sites and host community locations lack basic safety and assistance, leaving women and girls exposed to ongoing risks of GBV.

UNHCR, with partner Doctors with Africa- CUAMM, is currently providing mobile GBV-MHPSS services in six IDP sites across three districts of Cabo Delgado (Chiure, Metuge, and Montepuez). The services, provided to survivors of GBV in safe spaces include GBV case management, psychosocial support, information provision, and referral to other essential services (health, legal, security, and other essential humanitarian assistance).

Through GBV case management a GBV information management system is implemented which collects GBV incident data for trends analysis. The aim of sharing GBV trends analysis is to inform and improve GBV response and advocate for stronger protection of women and girls, and other groups at risk of GBV. The GBV information management system adheres to UNHCR and inter-agency standards of safe, and ethical GBV data collection and management. The system upholds a survivor-centered approach. In accordance with this approach, all data belongs to the survivor, and as such, de-identified GBV data can only be shared with the informed consent of the survivor and if safety can be ensured. UNHCR and partners do not actively seek to identify GBV survivors for data collection purposes.

The GBV incident data collected was based on survivors who reported to UNHCR-CUAMM GBV services in Cabo Delgado between July and December 2021. Due to the vast under-reporting of GBV cases, often related to stigma, wider survivor-blaming attitudes and lack of awareness of survivor-centered services, the data should not be interpreted as a representation of GBV prevalence.