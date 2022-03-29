Mozambique Gender Based Violence AoR Situational Analysis Cyclone Gombe, Meconta, Nampula, March 2022

1. Background and Methodology

Gender based violence (GBV) is a major risk for women and girls and population groups who are in particularly vulnerable situations, especially when residing in transit or relocation sites. GBV risks are exacerbated when disasters such as the recent Cyclone Gombe strike. To gain a deeper insight into the specific risks of GBV that women, girls and at-risk population groups face in the aftermath of Cyclone Gombe as well as the existing GBV response and prevention mechanisms of women and girls, the GBV Area of Responsibility (AoR), in collaboration with UNFPA, conducted a safety assessment in 6 transit centres in Corrane, district of Meconta in Nampula province.

Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mossuril district in Nampula province on 11 March 2022, leaving at least 478,237 people affected, 82 people injured and 56 killed in Nampula and Zambezia provinces (National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) situational update, 19 March 2022). 53,383 houses have been completely and 39,513 partially destroyed, and 39 health centers, 1,458 classrooms, 2,748 electricity stations and 943 km of roads severely damaged. 143,904 students are estimated to be affected. In the Corrane IDP resettlement site, which according to preliminary indications, is one of the most affected sites, 7,511 persons are currently displaced including 3,831 women (Cyclone Gombe Flash Report, Protection Cluster, 16 March 2022). As of 19 March, 44 temporary accommodation centers have been opened by the Government in Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces, hosting 20,556 people, which have critical needs in health, GBV/Protection, food and shelters/Non-Food Items (NFIs). The humanitarian response led by INGD is ongoing, including the conduct of multisectoral rapid needs assessments. This situational analysis aims to provide additional information on the specific GBV risks and needs that women and girls face in the accommodation centers in order to inform the overall humanitarian response on the ground.