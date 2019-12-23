23 Dec 2019

Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update December 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 23 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (554.14 KB)

Following erratic rainfall, planting is underway throughout most of the country

KEY MESSAGES

• Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes prevail in most southern and central areas as humanitarian food assistance continues to mitigate worse outcomes. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is present in Moatize district in Tete, due to low levels of food assistance, and in conflict affected areas in Cabo Delgado. These outcomes are expected to persist through the end of the lean season in March.

• Due to two consecutive years of below-average production in southern semiarid areas, most poor households were unable to keep some of their harvested grain to be used as seeds for this year as normal. Similarly, the devastating floods caused by cyclone Idai in the central region have reduced households’ ability to retain seeds for the current season. Certified seed distribution is taking place in the central and northern regions, however, remains well below the needs.

• Maize grain prices increased between 6 and 31 percent from October to November and were 40 to 75 percent above the five-year average. Above average maize grain prices persist due to below average market supply. Abnormally high prices of maize grain are constraining the purchasing power of the most poor households who were affected by this year ́s shocks and lost much or all of their annual food production and are reliant on market purchases for food.

• Rainfall had a slow start in the semiarid areas, particularly in the interior of Gaza and Inhambane provinces and southern parts of Sofala and Manica provinces where cumulative rainfall for October 1 to December 10 is below average. Land preparation and planting is ongoing although at below average rates in the southern region and near average in the central and northern regions. Localized heavy rain in Maputo and Sofala provinces in November caused localized flooding in urban and peri-urban areas of Beira and Maputo cities, mainly caused by poor drainage systems.

• Emergency humanitarian assistance continues to be carried out in cyclone, drought, and conflict affected areas and is covering nearly 70 percent of the total needs throughout the country.
Although food assistance is covering most households affected by cyclone Idai in the central region of the country, pellagra cases are still increasing, and this may partly be linked to inadequate intake of micronutrients, specifically Vitamin B3 (Niacin). Pellagra cases have been mainly reported in Sofala and Manica provinces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.