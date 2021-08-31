Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update August 2021

Food assistance needs remain high and are likely to increase during the upcoming lean season

KEY MESSAGES

• Many areas of Mozambique remain Minimum (IPC Phase 1) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) as households access food stocks from the 2020/2021 harvest. In the conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist as many households remain displaced and lack adequate access to food and income. With the start of the lean season in October, more southern and central areas are likely to face area-level Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes as food stocks decline seasonally. In urban and periurban areas, many poor households are expected to remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) as COVID-19 control measures limit engagement in typical livelihood activities, with the most vulnerable households likely facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.

• According to the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 in Mozambique, around 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection through 2021, with over 900,000 people likely in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, and Nampula. Households in conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado are expected to be facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes as the insecurity is disrupting local markets and driving up the cost of food and household items. In July and August, humanitarian food assistance reached around 854,000 IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Nampula. Due to a lack of funding, WFP provided a single full ration in July to cover food assistance needs through August, resulting in beneficiaries receiving rations equivalent to around 39 percent of daily kilocalories (kcals) over two months. WFP announced that a single full ration distribution would again be provided in September to cover food assistance needs through October, resulting in IDPs continuing to receive rations equivalent to around 39 percent of daily kcals.

• In early August, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases declined from a seven-day rolling average peak of around 1,900 daily cases to a seven-day rolling average of 440 daily cases by August 29. In early August, the government launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign. According to the government, by August 27, around 6 percent of Mozambique’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On August 27, 2021, the government lowered the alert level from four to three and extended COVID-19 control measures for another 30 days. The COVID-19 containment measures continue to negatively impact mostly poor urban and peri-urban households dependent on income from informal businesses, driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes with the poorest and most affected families likely facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.