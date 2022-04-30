Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update, April 2022

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes likely to emerge after a below-average harvest

KEY MESSAGES

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity outcomes persist, driven by multiple natural disasters during the 2021/2022 season and conflict in Cabo Delgado. However, the regular distribution of humanitarian food assistance (HFA) in areas of Cabo Delgado is supporting Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes. In drought-affected areas of southern and central Mozambique, a poor harvest, the depletion of food reserves, and limited income-generating opportunities are likely to result in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes from June. In Nampula province, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely to begin emerging in June in the areas most affected by the storms and cyclones, as a likely poor harvest, limited income-earning opportunities, and capacity of friends and family to assist become increasingly limited.

Across Mozambique, crops are in the maturation and harvesting stages for the 2021/2022 agricultural season, with the consumption of green foods already taking place in the north. National crop production is expected to be lower than last year due to reduced crop yields and crop losses impacted by multiple shocks. Flood-affected and low-lying areas have the potential for good vegetable production during the second season, given households have access to vegetable seeds. Moderate rainfall in April is likely to provide much-needed additional residual moisture for the second agricultural season, particularly in drought-affected areas.

In March, WFP and humanitarian partners provided humanitarian food assistance (HFA) to around one million beneficiaries in Cabo Delgado and Nampula with full rations, around 137,000 more beneficiaries than in February. Additionally, WFP assisted around 25,000 beneficiaries in Nangade district, Cabo Delgado, for the first time since 2019 and resumed HFA in Macomia district-also in Cabo Delgado-in April. However, due to limited resources, WFP is distributing half rations equivalent to 39 percent of a 2100 kilocalorie diet in April and May to around 850,000 people in Cabo Delgado and 74,000 in Nampula and Niassa. A potential pipeline break is likely in June if funding is not secured.