Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update, April 2021

Conflict in Cabo Delgado continues to displace households and disrupt livelihoods

KEY MESSAGES

The start of the main annual harvest is gradually improving food access for most households in the semi-arid areas of southern and central Mozambique, driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes. In the central zone, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes will likely persist at least through May, as households recover from past cyclone damage. However, a June harvest following post-flood planting is expected to drive Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes. In Eastern Nampula, cumulatively below-average rainfall through the rainy season is driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes. In Cabo Delgado, the conflict is continuing to displace households and impact access to food and income, maintaining Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. Of concern are reports of people in inaccessible areas hiding in the bush and/or fleeing to safer areas, and likely facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes during this time.

According to the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) emergency tracking tool, from March 27 to April 24, 2021, over 26,700 people were displaced following the attacks in Palma Sede. Since late March, the neighboring districts of Nangade, Mueda, Montpuez, and Pemba continue to register an increasing number of IDPs. To respond to the increasing emergency humanitarian needs and intervention for socioeconomic development in Palma, the government announced a plan valued at around 7 billion MZN (125 million USD), however around 10 percent is currently funded.