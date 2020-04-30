Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update April 2020

Increased conflict and COVID-19 impacts likely to increase need

KEY MESSAGES

• Many central and northern areas continue to face Minimal (IPC Phase 1) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes as the ongoing harvest increases food availability and access. In Cabo Delgado, the spread of the ongoing conflict has driven displacement and loss of livelihoods that has resulted in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes extending to the district of Muidumbe. In the south, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist. Across the country, the number of people in need of emergency food assistance is likely to increase due to COVID-19 related impacts.

• With the harvest underway, households are accessing food from their own production, driving improvements in food security. Humanitarian food assistance, led by the Food Security Cluster (FSC), began phasing out lean season humanitarian assistance in cyclone affected areas.

• In comparison to March, prices of maize grain began to seasonally decrease by 30-55 percent in some markets while remaining abnormally stable in all other markets as the ongoing harvests are gradually or yet to reach markets. However, maize grain prices remain generally above five-year averages by 12-35 percent.

• As of April 29, 2020, Mozambique has 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 1,896 tests according to the Ministry of Health. The government of Mozambique declared a State of Emergency on April 1, 2020 for 30 days, before extending it for an additional 30 days. In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the government has closed its borders except for goods and cargo and suspended non-essential travel into the country.

Quarantine measures have been put in place for people arriving from abroad and any suspected infections, and restrictions have been put in place on the number of people who can gather in public. Non-essential trade and work within the country has also been restricted. To avoid price speculation, the prices of essential goods are being monitored. Face masks are also mandatory in public. Due to the restrictions, income earning opportunities for thousands of poor urban households have been negatively impacted. Poor households in urban areas are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2).