Mozambique Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Emergency assistance needs are anticipated to be atypically high through 2019/20 lean season

KEY MESSAGES

• Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are present in many areas affected by tropical cyclone Idai and associated flooding and in Gaza, Inhambane, and Maputo provinces as a result of the poor performance of the 2018/19 rainy season. In these areas, poor households have lost or exhausted food stocks and face food consumption gaps or are employing crisis level coping strategies. However, humanitarian assistance is mitigating outcomes in some central areas and Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are present.

• In Southern areas even with the harvest, improvement in food security outcomes is not likely due to the significantly below average harvest and very poor conditions for second season cropping. In flood affected areas, improvement is likely for households who planted in the second season. From June to September, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are anticipated to be more widespread in both drought and flood affected areas. These households are expected to have difficultly accessing their basic food needs.

• Category 4 tropical cyclone, Kenneth, made landfall on April 25 over Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique. This was followed by persistent heavy rainfall for at least 5 days. As of April 30, severe flooding resulted in 38 deaths; and impacted the ongoing harvest.

Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes were previously anticipated although the current and projected outcomes are likely to be worse as a result of tropical cyclone Kenneth. Food security impacts of cyclone Kenneth will be updated in May’s Key Message Update.

• Maize grain prices increased at a faster rate than previously anticipated as a result of the multiple shocks affecting market access and the 2018/19 agriculture season. This trend is expected to slow down in May/June as market supply increases with the harvest and market access improves. Prices throughout the projection period are expected to remain above the five-year average.