Mozambique Food Security Outlook June 2018 to January 2019

Crisis outcomes likely to persist until the next main harvest in March 2019

KEY MESSAGES

Following crop failure and significantly below-average main season production, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are already present in semiarid areas of Gaza and Inhambane, requiring urgent food assistance. Food security is projected to deteriorate and extend to other southern and central areas, primarily Tete, through January 2019. However, in the north and some central areas, Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected to prevail through the scenario period due to favorable food availability and access.

From June to September 2018, the majority of poor households are likely to consume food from their own production and market purchases.

However, in areas facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes, poor households are expected to employ coping strategies to try to cover their food gaps.

From October 2018 to January 2019, during the typical lean season period, households are likely to employ even more unsustainable coping measures, including excessively consuming wild foods. The number of food insecure people is also likely to increase.