Mozambique Food Security Outlook, December 2018

Below-average rainfall will likely affect the 2018/19 season in southern and parts of central regions

Key Messages

Most poor households throughout the country continue to consume own foods from the 2017/18 harvest and are experiencing minimal (IPC Phase 1). Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected in several southern and central areas as well as Cabo Delgado. In some southern and central semiarid areas, planned and funded humanitarian food assistance is expected to prevent more severe outcomes and Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) Is likely. However, in worst-affected areas with less or no assistance, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected till the harvest in late March/April.

October to November 2018 was characterized by below-average and erratic rainfall. In the Southern region particularly in southern Maputo Province, many early-planted crops have been lost and subsequent planting is also endangered due to erratic rainfall and continuation of high temperatures. In the central and northern regions, rainfall started in late November, but subsequent rains are crucial for crop development. Through the remainder of the season, below-average rainfall in southern and central regions and average rainfall in the north is forecast.

Maize grain prices are highest in in southern semiarid areas and above average, due to relatively low market stocks. Conversely, maize grain prices in the north are volatile due in part to demand from regional millers. Prices throughout Mozambique are expected to gradually increase through February, and decrease after March, remaining above average in many southern areas. Poor households in semiarid areas, many of whom are expected to have below-average income, will face difficulty purchasing sufficient food to meet their basic needs.