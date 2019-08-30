30 Aug 2019

Mozambique Food Security Outlook, August 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Aug 2019
preview


Household access to food is limited due to limited food stocks and below average incomes

KEY MESSAGES

• Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are present in some areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth and drought, and conflict in Cabo Delgado. Due to ongoing humanitarian assistance and above average second season harvest, Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are present in areas of Sofala and Manica provinces. In October, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected to be widespread as many poor households have limited to no food stocks and incomes. In these areas, poor households are likely to have limited or no food stocks or income and in need of urgent humanitarian food assistance.

• Emergency food assistance is transitioning to early recovery assistance in the cyclone affected areas; however, funding is insufficient to meet the need. Roughly 67 percent of the plan is funded, only meeting about 40 percent of the estimated need. Humanitarian assistance funding for southern areas affected by drought is limited. These areas are also in need of assistance to close food consumption gaps and protect livelihoods, particularly during the lean season from October to January.

• According to international forecasts, the most likely ENSO phase through February 2020 is neutral. Despite ENSO neutral conditions, the 2019/20 rainfall season is most likely to start late with above average rainfall in the north and below average in the southern region. This is expected to delay agriculture labor availability as well as the availability of green foods.

• In July, maize grain and meal and rice prices remained relatively stable.
Across monitored markets, July maize grain prices on average remained well above last years’ prices by nearly 45 percent and 20 percent above the five-year average. The only major increase from June to July was in Beira by 9 percent. Maize grain prices are expected to gradually increase and expected to peak in January/February.

