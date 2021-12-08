Mozambique
Mozambique - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 December 2021)
- According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), nearly 1.9 million Mozambicans are estimated to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC 3+) during the current lean season (November 2021 to March 2022) and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance – including approximately 40,000 people in emergency (IPC 4). Out of these, 1.32 million people are living in the Provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Nampula and Zambezia which are hosting a high concentration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
- Key drivers of the food insecurity are armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, erratic rainfall, the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on livelihoods. Insecurity in Cabo Delgado has displaced roughly 750,000 people according to UN data.
- A new Humanitarian Response Plan is under preparation identifying continued humanitarian needs, especially in the northern provinces affected by the conflict.
- In 2021, DG ECHO has allocated more than EUR 17 million to respond to humanitarian needs in Mozambique, with a focus on Cabo Delgado. Roughly half of this budget is used to respond to the food and nutrition needs of the most vulnerable.