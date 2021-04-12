Mozambique Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Beira Corridor (February 2021)

OVERVIEW:

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Mozambique, FMPs were set-up in several important transit locations along the Beira corridor to track the movements of passengers along the corridor. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 1 to 28 February 2021.

Over the reporting period, a total of 3,670 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) and 2,000 were internal. Zimbabwe (692 individuals), Zambia (199), Malawi (128), Congo (44) and South Africa (15) were the main countries of departure and Zimbabwe (283), Zambia (158), Malawi (86), Tanzania (13) and Congo (12) were the main countries of intended destination of individuals passing through the different FMPs.