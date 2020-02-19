Mozambique - Floods update (IOM, INGC, INAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

Floods triggered by heavy rain from 10-15 February have led to casualties in Manica and Sofala Provinces.

In Manica, 2 people died in Guro District and 2 people in Sussundenga District. At least 194 families are displaced in the districts of Gondola, Sussundenga and Chimoio, after dozens of houses were destroyed. Many districts remain isolated from the rest of the province, following the collapse of bridges and flooding of several roads.

In Sofala, media report two fatalities and 7 missing people, after flooding caused by the overflow of Buzi and Nhamapaza rivers. More than 71,000 people have been affected and 15,755 individuals are hosted in 30 accomodation centres across Sofala.