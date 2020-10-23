Mozambique
Mozambique - Floods (DG ECHO, INAM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)
- Since early October, heavy rain has been affectig most of Mozambique (in particular central, and northern Provinces), causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The affected Provinces are: Niassa, Nampula, Zambézia, Manica, and Tete. The capital Maputo was also affected.
- Media report, as of 23 October, 22 fatalities and 12 injured people across Nampula Province. In addition, more than 16,600 affected people, over 900 destroyed houses, and around 2,000 damaged houses were reported throughout the affected Provinces.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over most of the country.