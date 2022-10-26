Mozambique | Floods and Cyclones - Operations Update n° 4 MDRMZ016

This Operations Update is reflecting the work carried out in 2021 and 2022 (from 23/1/2021 to 31/06/2022) under the Floods and Cyclones 2021-2022 Emergency Appeal. Initially launched to address the needs caused by Tropical Cyclone Eloise, this Emergency Appeal was later revised to integrate the response to Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Gombe, that affected the provinces of Nampula, Zambézia and Sofala early 2022.

The DREF for imminent disaster approved on 21 January 2022 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ana’s landfall was merged in the loan covered under the revised Emergency Appeal.