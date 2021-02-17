Mozambique - Flooding (INAM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting southern Mozambique since 12 February, particularly Maputo and Gaza provinces, causing widespread flooding. According to media reports, more than 11,410 people have been affected and 2,330 houses have been damaged. Damage has been sustained to 15 roads resulting in the isolation of several districts, including Magude, Moamba, and Matutuíne (Maputo Province). Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central Mozambique over the next 24 hours, specifically over Manica, and Sofala Provinces.