Mozambique: Flood - Early Action Protocol activation, Operations update (Operation n° MDRMZ018)

The Early Action Protocol hazard and trigger

14/11/2020: EAP approved

18/01/2022: Forecast monitoring started

25.01.2022: Trigger reached

Initial early action – 850 HH reached

28.01.2022: early actions completed

9.03.2022 Forecast monitoring started for new cyclone

11.03.2022: Trigger reached for 2nd time

Second early action in new communities

15.03.2022: early actions completed

Summary of the main revisions made to the early action implementation:

This operations update is to revise the timeframe of the operation, the targeted amount people, adding a second trigger and additional communities for the intervention. The main changes are as below:

Use the same EAP activation to conduct early actions for floods caused by cyclone Gombe. After entering the Mozambiquan channel, Gombe made its landfall in Mussuril of Nampula on 11 March, 03 AM. The complexity of the system indicates that in the province of Nampula it will return to the ocean, thereby bringing heavy rains in southern Nampula and northern Zambézia (Mugeba, Licungo, Murrumbala, and Maganja da Costa)

Target 1,500 families (7500 people) in the communities of Nante sede, Moniua and Morla.

Extend the early action operational timeframe by one month to make sure monitoring activities can be included for this second activation.

Early Action Protocol activation

The Mozambique Red Cross Society (Cruz Vermelha de Moçambique, CVM) has activated its Early Action Protocol (EAP) for floods, due to Tropical Storm “Ana”, initially formed over the east coast of Madagascar that later evolved into a moderate tropical storm and made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, on 24 January. In this case, the trigger for the cyclone EAP activation was not reached (of >120km/hr) but the National Society requested a DREF for an imminent crisis to conduct some early action and early response.

Upon landfall, the storm headed west southwest further inland bringing torrential rains and rising river levels in the provinces of Zambezi, Tete, Manica and Sofala. The National Hydrological-Meteorological Service (DNGRH) issued the first flood alert level (6 meter) for Licungo river on 24 January. The ECMWF Global Flood Awareness System (GLOFAS), on 25 January, forecasted flood of 1 in 5 years return period on 26 and 27 January 2022 in most of the river basins in Zambezi and Nampula provinces.

Of particular concern is the floods in Licungo river, which according to GLOFAS, was very likely to reach the EAP triggers- i.e., a flood of 1 in 5 years return period on 26-27 January. While GLOFAS is an important reference and a probabilistic forecast, the activation decision depended on the water level forecast from INAM and DHGRH.

Early Action targeting

The DNGRH, on 25 January afternoon, advised that the EAP trigger level had been reached (8.34 meter) at Mocuba station (E-91) of Licungo. Based on the DHGRH forecast, CVM decided to activate the flood EAP in Bairro CFM, SACRAS, SAMORA MACHEL, and BAIXO LICUNGO in Mocuba district along the Licongu basin. Through the activation, ~1500 families (7500 people) are expected to benefit through the flood anticipatory actions.