Mozambique: Flood - EAP Activation Notification (Operation n° MDRMZ018)

The Early Action Protocol hazard and trigger

14/11/2020: EAP approved

18/01/2022: Forecast monitoring started

25.01.2022: Day trigger reached

3 days: lead time

Operation end

Early Action Protocol activation

The Mozambique Red Cross Society (Cruz Vermelha de Moçambique, CVM) has activated its Early Action Protocol (EAP) for floods, due to Tropical Storm “Ana”, initially formed over the east coast of Madagascar that later evolved into a moderate tropical storm and made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, on 24 January. In this case, the trigger for the cyclone EAP activation was not reached (of >120km/hr) but the National Society requested a DREF for an imminent crisis to conduct some early action and early response.

Upon landfall, the storm headed west southwest further inland bringing torrential rains and rising river levels in the provinces of Zambezi, Tete, Manica and Sofala. The National Hydrological-Meteorological Service (DNGRH) issued the first flood alert level (6 meter) for Licungo river on 24 January. The ECMWF Global Flood Awareness System (GLOFAS), on 25 January, forecasted flood of 1 in 5 years return period on 26 and 27 January 2022 in most of the river basins in Zambezi and Nampula provinces.

Of particular concern is the floods in Licungo river, which according to GLOFAS, was very likely to reach the EAP triggers- i.e., a flood of 1 in 5 years return period on 26-27 January. While GLOFAS is an important reference and a probabilistic forecast, the activation decision depended on the water level forecast from INAM and DHGRH.

Early Action targeting

The DNGRH, on 25 January afternoon, advised that the EAP trigger level had been reached (8.34 meter) at Mocuba station (E-91) of Licungo. Based on the DHGRH forecast, CVM decided to activate the flood EAP in Bairro CFM, SACRAS, SAMORA MACHEL, and BAIXO LICUNGO in Mocuba district along the Licongu basin. Through the activation, ~1500 families (7500 people) are expected to benefit through the flood anticipatory actions.