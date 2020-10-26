Mozambique Flash Update No. 1: Arrival of displaced people in Pemba (As of 23 October 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• At least 7,402 newly displaced people have arrived in Pemba, Cabo Delgado, since 16 October, fleeing violence in Ibo, Quissanga and Macomia districts.

• Local and provincial authorities are leading response efforts, in close coordination with humanitarian partners, who are providing assistance and protection to new arrivals.

• The Government has provided food, hygiene kits and masks, while humanitarian partners have provided multi-sectoral support, including ready-to-eat meals, a medical clinic, WASH facilities and protection assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At least 7,402 newly internally displaced people (IDPs) have arrived with 127 boats in Pemba, Cabo Delgado’s provincial capital, in Mozambique, from 16 to 23 October, according to IOM/DTM. On 22 October alone, 24 boats carrying 2,700 people arrived in the disembarkation areas in Paquitequete neighbourhood of Pemba. The displaced people, who are mostly women and children, are coming from Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo districts, fleeing conflict, violence and insecurity, including following armed attacks on Matemo island in Ibo district this week. Many of the displaced people arriving in Pemba are reportedly fatigued, dehydrated, hungry and suffering from various diseases. Many displaced people who have arrived have indicated that they are planning to move to resettlement areas in other districts of the province (Montepuez, Chiure, Ancuabe or Metuge) that are hosting people displaced by violence in the province, or to stay with host communities in Pemba city. The main needs of the people arriving are clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security, health, and protection, especially related to child protection and gender-based violence.

RESPONSE

Response activities at the disembarkation area are being led by local and provincial authorities, in close coordination with humanitarian partners. The Government’s National Institute of Disaster Management (INCG) has distributed masks, hygiene kits, hot food and ready-to-eat food rations. Food Security Cluster partners have provided food for 5,500 people through 1,100 kits containing ready-to-eat food and water sufficient for at least two days for five people, and 100 kilograms of corn soy blend (CSB). WASH partners have installed two temporary latrines and two water tanks (5,000 litres each), as well as providing handwashing facilities. The Health Cluster has put in place disease prevention measures, specifically against diarrhoeal diseases (including cholera) and COVID-19, and had distributed 2,130 face masks by 21 October. Health partners have installed a tent to provide emergency medical assistance to displaced people. Since 19 October, 81 patients have been assisted by the medical team, including one person in a coma, 47 people who had diarrhoea with moderate to severe dehydration, five with malaria, six women who recently delivered babies, including three who went into labour on the boats, six cases of hypoglycaemia and 10 with febrile syndromes, among other conditions. The critically ill patients were referred to the Pemba Provincial Hospital, including women in puerperium and their new-born babies. At the hospital, rapid cholera tests were performed on 10 patients, five of which were positive. All patients who met the cholera case definition criteria were transferred to the Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) in Pemba city. The Protection Cluster is identifying vulnerable cases among displaced people in Paquitequete—including survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), separated and unaccompanied minors, women headed households, child-headed households, persons with disabilities and people with other specific needs—and referring them to services and partners.

Protection staff are also providing information in local languages to new arrivals on existing services and where they can receive assistance and support.