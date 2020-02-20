Mozambique – Flash Report | Rain Damages to Resettlement Sites IOM/INGC Rapid Assessment (16 - 19 February 2020)

From 16 to 19 February 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with National Disasters Management Institute (INGC) conducted rapid assessment in resettlement sites across Manica province after the heavy rainfall from 10 to 15 February 2020.

In the 31 resettlement sites assessed in Manica province, 251 emergency shelters and 259 tents were completely destroyed due to the heavy rain. IOM identified additional 357 shelters (emergency shelters and tents) with major damages to walls and roofing, 528 shelters partially damaged, 186 latrines and 5 water point damaged.

Three schools were damaged, in Chibue, Chibue Mateo and Nhanhemba 1 resettlement sites in Sussundenga of Manica province.

Two child-friendly spaces were damaged in Matarara resettlement site.