23 Jan 2020

Mozambique – Flash Report | Rain Damages to Resettlement Sites 3 - IOM DTM/CCCM Rapid Assessment (20 - 22 January 2020)

From 20 to 22 January 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with National Disasters Mangement Institute (INGC) conducted rapid assessment in 71 resettlement sites across Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia provinces after the heavy rainfall from 18 to 21 January 2020.

In total, 136 upgraded shelters, 1,132 emergency shelters and 1,595 tents were completely destroyed due to the heavy rain. IOM identified additional 1,502 shelters (upgraded, emergency shelters and tents) with major structural damages to walls and roofing, 3,705 shelters partially damaged, 1,964 latrines and 14 water points damaged.

Seven clinics were damaged, 1 in Buzi (Inhajou 2019 site), 5 in Chibabava (Chicuaxa, Geromi, Mdhala and Muconja site) and 1 in Nhamatanda (7 Abril - Cura site) all in Sofala province and 1 in Mutarara (Panducani site) in Tete province.

Fourteen schools were damaged, 4 in Sussudenge (Chibue, Chibue Mateo, Manhama 1 and Manhama 2 site), 3 in Buzi (Chingemidji, Inhajou 2019 and Maxiquiri alto/Maxiquiri 1 site), 2 in Chibabava (Geromi and Muconja site), 2 in Dondo (Mandruzi and Savane site) and 2 in Nhamatanda (7 Abril - Cura and Ndedja 1 site) all in Sofala province and 1 in Cidade De Tete (Matundo - unidade Chimbonde site) in Tete province.

Seventeen Child’s Friendly Space and 4 Women’s Friendly Space were damaged.

