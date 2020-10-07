Mozambique – Flash Report 9 New Displacement into Zambezia IOM Rapid Assessment (09 - 22 September 2020)

The DTM team conducted an assessment in displacement locations between the 09-22 September 2020, estimating that 525 individuals (131 families) were recently displaced from Cabo Delgado province to Zambezia province.

The newly displaced individuals attributed their movements to increased hostilities and fear of insecurities in their area of origin in Cabo Delgado province. The majority of IDPs cited Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda, and Muidumbe districts as their districts of origin before displacement.

Identied displaced households currently live in: Mocuba sede (Bairros 16 de Junho/Aeroporto) in Mocuba district (65 households or 254 individuals); Munhonha locality (Bairro dos Antigos Combatentes), in Nicoadala district (34 households or 119 individuals); Molocue sede in Alto Molocue district (13 households or 51 individuals); Gurue in Gurue district (9 households or 50 individuals); Milange in Milange district (4 households or 26 individuals) and Namacurra sede (Gogodanhe) in Namacurra district (6 households or 25 individuals).

IDPs in Namacurra sede currently reside in a resettlement site (Gogodanhe) while the IDPs in the remaining ve locations found shelter with relatives or in host communities.

According to key informants (KIs), the government is currently providing support for displaced individuals, however, newly displaced persons are in immediate need of humanitarian assistance.

The top needs identied by KIs are shelter, food security, non-food items (NFIs) (in form of kitchen utensils, clothes, and sleeping materials) and WASH.